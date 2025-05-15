Ketel Marte Injury: Removed with lower-body stiffness

Marte was removed from Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Giants due to stiffness in his hip, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The removal was preventative, and both the player and manager Torey Lovullo expect Marte to be in the lineup Friday following Thursday's off-day.

Marte moved around the bases pretty easily on a pair of home runs early in the game but was eventually removed from the game in the seventh inning. This was the first time he played a day game following a night game since returning from a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Jordan Lawlar. Marte is still in a phase where his playing time is being managed, meaning there are planned days off.