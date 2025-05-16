Ketel Marte News: Back in Friday's lineup

Marte (hip) is starting at second base and batting in the leadoff spot against the Rockies on Friday.

Marte was lifted from Wednesday's win against the Giants due to stiffness in his hip, but the 31-year-old second baseman has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener. Marte is slashing .262/.377/.554 with five home runs and eight RBI over 77 plate appearances this season.