Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Back in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Marte (hip) is starting at second base and batting in the leadoff spot against the Rockies on Friday.

Marte was lifted from Wednesday's win against the Giants due to stiffness in his hip, but the 31-year-old second baseman has been cleared to play in Friday's series opener. Marte is slashing .262/.377/.554 with five home runs and eight RBI over 77 plate appearances this season.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now