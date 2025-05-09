Ketel Marte News: Powers up with two homers

Marte went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and three total runs scored in Friday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte went yard in the first and eighth innings. All three of his homers this season have come over the last two games, and it looks like he's starting to settle back in after missing a month to a hamstring injury. The second baseman is batting .292 with four RBI, 11 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 59 plate appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see him run less given the hamstring concern, but he should continue to offer solid production in the other counting stats while occupying a near-everyday role.