Ketel Marte News: Receiving rest Wednesday

Marte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Tim Tawa will draw the start at second base Wednesday while Marte gets some rest for the day game after a night game. Since making his return from the injured list Friday after missing nearly a month due to a strained left hamstring, Marte has started in four of the Diamondbacks' ensuing six games and has gone 2-for-15 with two walks and a run.