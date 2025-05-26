Kevin Gausman News: Another dominant outing in win

Gausman (5-4) recorded the win Monday against the Rangers after allowing one run on five hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out six.

On the heels of tossing seven shutout innings his last time out, Gausman matched a season high in innings pitched Monday in another dominant outing. The veteran right-hander whiffed 15 and now hasn't issued a walk in any of his last four starts, and he sports a 2.81 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a remarkable 33:1 K:BB over his last 32 innings (five starts). Gausman will be looking to keep the good times rolling in his next appearance, which is slated to come this weekend at home versus the Athletics.