Kevin Gausman News: Dominant with nine Ks in fourth win

Gausman (4-4) recorded the win Wednesday against the Padres after allowing three hits and no walks in seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Gausman was dominant, tallying 19 whiffs and coming just one punchout shy of tying his season high. It was also the veteran right-hander's longest outing since his third start of the season, and he hasn't issued a walk over his last three starts (13 innings). Gausman has still been inconsistent overall, as evidenced by his 4.03 ERA over 58 frames in 2025, but his 0.98 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB are perhaps more in line with the quality of his pitching. His ability to limit free passes also figures to work to his advantage in his next scheduled matchup against the Rangers, who entered Wednesday ranked 27th in MLB in on-base percentage (.288).