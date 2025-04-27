Fantasy Baseball
Kevin Ginkel Injury: Scheduled to throw Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 5:44am

Ginkel (shoulder) will pitch for Triple-A Reno on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

This will be Ginkel's second appearance of a rehab assignment. He threw 22 pitches for the Aces on Thursday. Relief pitchers typically don't require many outings while on rehab, which means Ginkel could be ready to go Tuesday when Arizona embarks on a road trip beginning in New York against the Mets.

