Kevin Ginkel Injury: Scheduled to throw Sunday
Ginkel (shoulder) will pitch for Triple-A Reno on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
This will be Ginkel's second appearance of a rehab assignment. He threw 22 pitches for the Aces on Thursday. Relief pitchers typically don't require many outings while on rehab, which means Ginkel could be ready to go Tuesday when Arizona embarks on a road trip beginning in New York against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now