Kevin Ginkel News: Makes season debut

Ginkel walked one and struck out one over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Ginkel, who returned from a season-opening stint on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, wasn't eased into the fray. He entered with a runner on second and two outs in the seventh inning. He walked the first batter faced before stranding both runners. Ginkel should pitch in similar high-leverage situations going forward and could earn some save opportunities pending an evaluation of closer Justin Martinez, who's experienced a significant drop in velocity since resting a shoulder issue.