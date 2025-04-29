Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Ginkel headshot

Kevin Ginkel News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Diamondbacks activated Ginkel (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Ginkel has been sidelined for the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks after a two-outing rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno. The right-hander recorded five saves and 18 holds with a 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB across 70 innings last season and should fill a high-leverage role again in 2025. Justin Martinez and Shelby Miller are likely to remain the favorite for saves initially, but Ginkel could see some chances with A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now