Kevin Herget News: Claimed off waivers

Atlanta claimed Herget off waivers from the Mets on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Mets designated Herget for assignment Thursday, and the veteran reliever will get a fresh start with Atlanta. Herget yielded one run in two innings during his lone MLB appearance in 2025, and he logged a 2.87 ERA in 15.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse. He'll report to Triple-A Gwinnett.