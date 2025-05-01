Kevin Kelly Injury: Throwing from 75 feet
Kelly (glute) is playing catch from 75 feet and is likely to be sidelined until late May or early June, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the shelf April 11 due to a left gluteal strain, which is an injury he's dealt with previously. Kelly still has significant work to do in his throwing program and is at least a few weeks away from potentially rejoining the active roster.
