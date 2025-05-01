Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Kelly headshot

Kevin Kelly Injury: Throwing from 75 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kelly (glute) is playing catch from 75 feet and is likely to be sidelined until late May or early June, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf April 11 due to a left gluteal strain, which is an injury he's dealt with previously. Kelly still has significant work to do in his throwing program and is at least a few weeks away from potentially rejoining the active roster.

Kevin Kelly
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now