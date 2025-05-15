Fantasy Baseball
Kevin McGonigle headshot

Kevin McGonigle Injury: On rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

McGonigle (ankle) is 2-for-7 with two walks and zero strikeouts through three rehab games with Single-A Lakeland.

He will likely be activated at High-A West Michigan in the coming days after missing five weeks with a right ankle sprain. McGonigle is one of the best pure hitters in the minors and will likely set himself up for a promotion to Double-A Erie, along with Max Clark, sometime this summer.

Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers
