Kevin Pillar News: Cleared to start Thursday

Pillar (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Pillar hadn't played since Monday due to a sore back, but he'll be back in the lineup while the Rangers wrap up their four-game set against the Athletics with a matchup against southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Leody Taveras is expected to continue serving as the Rangers' primary center fielder, though Pillar will usually replace him when Texas faces left-handed pitching.