Kevin Pillar headshot

Kevin Pillar News: Cleared to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Pillar (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Pillar hadn't played since Monday due to a sore back, but he'll be back in the lineup while the Rangers wrap up their four-game set against the Athletics with a matchup against southpaw Jeffrey Springs. Leody Taveras is expected to continue serving as the Rangers' primary center fielder, though Pillar will usually replace him when Texas faces left-handed pitching.

Kevin Pillar
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
