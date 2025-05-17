Fantasy Baseball
Kirby Yates headshot

Kirby Yates Injury: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Yates left Saturday's game against the Angels due to right hamstring tightness, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Yates struggled in his outing Saturday before exiting with trainers. A stint on the injured list is still possible, though it is positive that the injury is not related to his arm. Yates' loss would be significant as the Dodgers are already without other high-leverage relievers such as Blake Treinen (forearm), Evan Phillips (elbow) and Michael Kopech (shoulder).

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
