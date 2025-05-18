Kirby Yates Injury: IL stint likely

Manager Dave Roberts announced after Saturday's loss to the Angels that Yates (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, and the skipper indicated he expects the right-hander to go on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The preliminary diagnosis is that Yates suffered a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring, but he's still expected to require a stint on the IL. Yates surrendered three earned runs over one-third of an inning during Saturday's contest, but prior to that he had a 2.95 ERA with a save and eight holds while working as a setup man this year. Assuming Yates is out for at least the next couple weeks, Alex Vesia should serve as the primary setup option to closer Tanner Scott.