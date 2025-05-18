Fantasy Baseball
Kirby Yates Injury: IL stint likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Manager Dave Roberts announced after Saturday's loss to the Angels that Yates (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, and the skipper indicated he expects the right-hander to go on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The preliminary diagnosis is that Yates suffered a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring, but he's still expected to require a stint on the IL. Yates surrendered three earned runs over one-third of an inning during Saturday's contest, but prior to that he had a 2.95 ERA with a save and eight holds while working as a setup man this year. Assuming Yates is out for at least the next couple weeks, Alex Vesia should serve as the primary setup option to closer Tanner Scott.

