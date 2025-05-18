Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirby Yates headshot

Kirby Yates Injury: Moves to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 12:41pm

Yates (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated after Saturday's loss to the Angels that he expected Yates to require a stint on the injured list, so it's not a surprise that he's been moved to the shelf. The right-hander is dealing with a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring and will be eligible to be reinstated June 2, though there's no guarantee he'll be ready to be activated at that time.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now