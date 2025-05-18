Kirby Yates Injury: Moves to injured list
Yates (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated after Saturday's loss to the Angels that he expected Yates to require a stint on the injured list, so it's not a surprise that he's been moved to the shelf. The right-hander is dealing with a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring and will be eligible to be reinstated June 2, though there's no guarantee he'll be ready to be activated at that time.
