Kirby Yates News: Earns first save

Yates struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against Miami on Monday.

Yates saw his first save chance since blowing one against Texas on April 19 and saw much better results. He threw 10 of 16 pitches for strikes to quickly retire Miami's 3-4-5 hitters in order. He dropped his season ERA to 2.76 with an impressive 28:5 K:BB through 16.1 frames. Tanner Scott picked up his fourth hold by recording two outs in the eighth inning.