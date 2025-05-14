Kodai Senga News: Fans seven in no-decision

Senga came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander didn't give up a run while he was on the mound, but Senga exited the game just shy of his fourth quality start of the year after 102 pitches -- including 32 called or swinging strikes -- and saw a win slip away as well when Reed Garrett walked in the tying run after relieving him. Senga still has yet to be tagged for more than two earned runs in an outing this season, and he'll take a 1.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB through 44.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Boston.