Kodai Senga News: Saddled with third loss

Senga (4-3) took the loss in Monday's game at Boston. He conceded three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings with five strikeouts.

With this 100-pitch effort, Senga collected his fourth quality start of the season. The New York right-hander yielded a season-worst three runs in this start, raising his ERA from 1.02 to 1.43. Through 50.1 innings, Senga has pitched to a fantastic 2.85 FIP, 1.19 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB. The 32-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start against the vaunted Dodgers at home this weekend.