Kodai Senga News: Takes second loss

Senga (3-2) took the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Senga did a good job limiting the damage Thursday, though he was only able to make it through four innings after throwing 87 pitches. Still, Senga's yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this year. His ERA now sits at a pristine 1.38 with a 1.16 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB across six outings (32.2 innings). Senga's currently lined up for a rematch with Arizona on the road in his next start.