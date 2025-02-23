Kodi Whitley News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
Whitley signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday.
The right-hander was released by Atlanta last March and didn't pitch professionally last season after he posted a 5.49 ERA across 57.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2023. Whitley has a 3.38 ERA across 42.2 innings during his brief action in the big leagues but hasn't pitched at the highest level since 2022.
