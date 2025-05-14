Kody Clemens News: Drives in four in nightcap

Clemens went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Orioles.

The 28-year-old utility player played hero in the nightcap, taking Yannier Cano deep for a three-run homer in the eighth inning that flipped the script on a 6-5 deficit. Clemens is batting .227 (5-for-22) with two home runs and six RBI in 11 games since joining the Twins, but he could he in line for more playing time if Ty France, who left the first game of the twin bill with a foot injury and sat out the second, is sidelined for additional time.