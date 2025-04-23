Kody Clemens News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Phillies designated Clemens for assignment Wednesday.

Though he had been on the active roster since Opening Day, Clemens had made no starts and logged just seven plate appearances through the Phillies' first 24 contests. As a left-handed bench bat who doesn't profile as a platoon option, Clemens was deemed an expendable piece and will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to the right-handed-hitting Weston Wilson (oblique), who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Clemens doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so the Phillies will have to expose him to waivers first in order for him to potentially remain in the organization as infield depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.