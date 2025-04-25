Kody Clemens News: Shipped to Minnesota

The Phillies traded Clemens to the Twins on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Clemens was dropped from Philadelphia's 40-man roster Wednesday after appearing in just seven games, during which he went 0-for-6 with a walk. His move to Minnesota will put him back on a team's 40-man, and he figures to have an easier path to playing time in the Twins' infield with Willi Castro (oblique), Royce Lewis (hamstring) and now Luke Keaschall (forearm) all dealing with injuries.