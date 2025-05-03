Kody Clemens News: Smacks first homer of 2025

Clemens went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Clemens, who started at second base and batted seventh, gave the Twins a two-run lead in the sixth inning, when he took Hunter Dobbins deep to right field for a two-run homer. It was Clemens' first home run of the season, and he's started in three of the Twins' last four games due to injuries to Willi Castro (oblique), Matt Wallner (hamstring), Luke Keaschall (forearm) and Royce Lewis (hamstring).