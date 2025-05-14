Kody Funderburk News: Moves up to big club

The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Minnesota is designating Funderburk as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably head back to St. Paul after the second game of the day concludes. The 28-year-old southpaw has previously made two relief appearances for the Twins this season, giving up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings.