Kody Funderburk News: Recalled from St. Paul

The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

After pitching 5.2 shutout frames with a 7:2 K:BB to start the year in Triple-A, Funderburk will now join the big-league bullpen to replace Scott Blewett, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move. Funderburk owns a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 46.2 frames in his MLB career, so he may be limited to low-leverage situations to begin with while on the Twins.