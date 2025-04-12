Kody Funderburk News: Recalled from St. Paul
The Twins recalled Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.
After pitching 5.2 shutout frames with a 7:2 K:BB to start the year in Triple-A, Funderburk will now join the big-league bullpen to replace Scott Blewett, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move. Funderburk owns a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 46.2 frames in his MLB career, so he may be limited to low-leverage situations to begin with while on the Twins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now