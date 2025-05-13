Kody Funderburk News: Will be 27th man Wednesday

The Twins will recall Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Funderburk has made two relief appearances at the major-league level this season, surrendering two runs with a 5:1 K:BB across four innings. He'll likely be returned to St. Paul after the twin bill.