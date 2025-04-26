Fantasy Baseball
Kolby Allard News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Guardians selected Allard's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

In four starts at Columbus, Allard has turned in a 4.86 ERA and 1.30 WHIP alongside a 13:5 K:BB over 16.2 innings. He'll now join the big-league squad to fill a multi-inning relief role and take the 40-man roster spot of Erik Sabrowski (elbow), who was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

