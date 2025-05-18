Kolten Wong News: Retires from baseball

Wong announced his retirement from professional baseball Sunday, Brian McInnis of Spectrum News reports.

Wong will hang up his cleats after 11 major-league seasons, posting a career average of .256 with 86 home runs, 405 RBI, 511 runs scored and 120 stolen bases over 1,189 games with the Cardinals, Brewers, Mariners and Dodgers. Additionally, the infielder added two Gold Gloves in 2019 and 2020. He'll shift his focus to his family, saying that he's "trying to be the best big-league dad" that he can be, and that he's going to "stick to that."