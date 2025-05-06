Konnor Griffin News: Power, speed at Single-A
Griffin is hitting .253 with five home runs, 11 steals, a 5.6 percent walk rate and a 30.8 percent strikeout rate in 23 games for Single-A Bradenton.
A premium 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete who has started 15 games at shortstop and four games in center field so far this season, Griffin has essentially performed up to expectations, showcasing plus power, plus-plus speed and a hit tool that needs some work. While his 0.18 BB/K is far from ideal, and he's got seven strikeouts in his last four games, Griffin's strengths have overshadowed his weaknesses in the early going.
