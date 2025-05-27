Korey Lee News: Activated ahead of Tuesday's game

Lee (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Backup catcher Matt Thaiss was traded to the Rays for a low-level prospect (Dru Baker) Tuesday in advance of Lee's activation. Edgar Quero should continue to play more than Lee, although Quero could start getting another start or two at designated hitter each week to provide Lee with more opportunities. Lee hit .333 with a .417 BABIP and zero home runs in 17 plate appearances before landing on the shelf. He hit .302 with two home runs in 11 rehab games.