Kris Bryant Injury: Activation not imminent
Bryant (back) didn't join the Rockies for its three-game road trip in Kansas City that began Tuesday and is continuing to receive treatment in Denver, MLB.com reports.
Bryant is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list this week, but with his back pain still persisting, it's unclear when he might be ready to return to game action. The Rockies have deployed the 33-year-old exclusively at designated hitter so far this season with the hope that it would help him maintain health, but the gambit hasn't paid off so far. He produced a lowly .400 OPS over 41 plate appearances in 11 games before landing on the IL on April 14 due to lumbar degenerative disc disease.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now