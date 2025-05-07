Kris Bryant Injury: Due for surgery
Bryant (back) will undergo an ablation procedure Thursday to help aid in his recovery, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
An updated return timeline will likely come out after Bryant goes under the knife, though he will presumably need several weeks to recover before starting up his rehab. The 33-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-April and was slashing just .154/.195/.205 when healthy.
