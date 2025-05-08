Fantasy Baseball
Kris Bubic headshot

Kris Bubic News: Blanks White Sox in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Bubic (4-2) earned the win Thursday over the White Sox, allowing six hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was another stellar outing from Bubic, who's now held opponents scoreless in three of his last four starts. The southpaw's ERA is down to 1.69 through eight starts (48 innings) this year with a 1.10 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB. Bubic will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Houston.

