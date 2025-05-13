Kris Bubic News: Dominates Astros with nine Ks
Bubic didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros after allowing one run on six hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.
Bubic established a season high and tied a career best in punchouts, generating a staggering 22 swinging strikes. Not only was it the sixth quality start of the year for the left-hander, but Tuesday also marked the fifth time in nine starts that he worked at least six frames while giving up one run or less. Bubic will take a superb 1.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 54.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Giants, who own a weak .638 OPS versus left-handed pitching over their first 42 games.
