Kris Bubic News: Tosses five scoreless frames in win

Bubic (3-2) earned the victory over Baltimore on Saturday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out three batters over five scoreless innings.

Under normal circumstances, Bubic would have probably been allowed to go deeper -- he was pulled after throwing just 72 pitches through five innings -- but a rain delay after the first frame likely impacted his earlyish exit. Nonetheless, the southpaw bounced back well from his worst start of the season, as he allowed four runs over five innings against Houston in his previous outing. Bubic has been a revelation for the Royals and for fantasy managers in the early part of the season -- he holds a 1.98 ERA (seventh-best among qualified pitchers) and 1.12 WHIP along with a 40:13 K:BB through 41 innings spanning seven starts. He's lined up for a favorable matchup against the White Sox in his next start.