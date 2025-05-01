Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell Injury: Scratched Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Campbell was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays due to right rib discomfort, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The severity of Campbell's injury remains unknown, but it's apparently enough of a nuisance to warrant a day off Thursday. While we wait for more information, Jarren Duran will shift to center field to cover for the 22-year-old, opening up left field for Rob Refsnyder.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now