Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Bats cleanup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Campbell batted cleanup for a second straight game and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Texas.

Campbell produced Boston's lone run, singling home Alex Bregman, who had doubled ahead of him in the order. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has adjusted the order the last week, dropping a slumping Trevor Story from cleanup to fifth then sixth Tuesday. Wilyer Abreu, who took over cleanup for a stretch of games, was moved to fifth.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now