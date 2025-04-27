Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Campbell went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks, two RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians.

Campbell was a thorn in the Guardians' side all afternoon, going perfect at the plate for the first time in his career. The rookie has reached base in eight of his past 10 games while tallying four multi-hit efforts. On the season, he's slashing .305/.412/.474 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 114 plate appearances.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now