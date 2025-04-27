Kristian Campbell News: Fills stat sheet in win

Campbell went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks, two RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians.

Campbell was a thorn in the Guardians' side all afternoon, going perfect at the plate for the first time in his career. The rookie has reached base in eight of his past 10 games while tallying four multi-hit efforts. On the season, he's slashing .305/.412/.474 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 114 plate appearances.