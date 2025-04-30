Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Campbell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Campbell began his day with a solo blast to right field in the second inning and capped it off with an RBI-double in the ninth. He's gotten a hit in four straight games including multiple hits in each of his last three while getting on base a total of 11 times. Campbell now has four homers on the year and leads all American League second basemen with a .420 on-base percentage through 119 plate appearances.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now