Kristian Campbell News: On bench for second straight game

Campbell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

After slashing just .085/.104/.149 to begin May, Campbell was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta. The rookie will remain on the bench for Monday's series opener, but the Red Sox haven't indicated that Campbell is nursing any sort of injury. Assuming he's healthy, Campbell should remain the Red Sox's top second baseman, though he recently began taking reps at first base and could be an option at that position as Boston seeks a more permanent replacement for Triston Casas (knee), who is out for the season.