Kristian Campbell News: Rejoining lineup Sunday

Campbell (ribs) is starting at second base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 22-year-old sat out the past three games due to rib discomfort, but he's ready to go for Sunday's series finale versus Minnesota. Campbell has been a force at the plate in his first 29 MLB games with four homers, two steals and a .301/.407/.495 slash line in 123 plate appearances.