Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Rejoining lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Campbell (ribs) is starting at second base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 22-year-old sat out the past three games due to rib discomfort, but he's ready to go for Sunday's series finale versus Minnesota. Campbell has been a force at the plate in his first 29 MLB games with four homers, two steals and a .301/.407/.495 slash line in 123 plate appearances.

Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now