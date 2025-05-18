Fantasy Baseball
Kristian Campbell headshot

Kristian Campbell News: Taking seat amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Campbell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Campbell has just one hit in his past 26 at-bats and has a .085 average (4-for-47) and 31.3 percent strikeout rate through 12 games in May, so he'll get a breather for Sunday's series finale versus Atlanta. David Hamilton will step in at the keystone and bat eighth for Boston.

