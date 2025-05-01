Kumar Rocker Injury: Slated for mound work next week
Rocker (shoulder) said Thursday that he will likely throw a bullpen session next week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rocker -- who was placed on the 15-day injured list last week with a right shoulder impingement -- has been throwing on flat ground and should take the next step of his progression soon. The rookie right-hander is eligible for activation late next week, but it does not sound like he will be ready to return at that time.
