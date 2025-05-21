Fantasy Baseball
Kutter Crawford headshot

Kutter Crawford Injury: Slated for three-inning live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crawford (knee) is scheduled for a three-inning live batting practice session Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Crawford's recovery from right patellar tendinopathy has come along slowly but surely, and it's possible he's finally cleared for a rehab assignment if Thursday's session goes well. The Red Sox have offered a rough mid-June timetable for Crawford's return.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
