Kutter Crawford Injury: Slated for three-inning live BP
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crawford (knee) is scheduled for a three-inning live batting practice session Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Crawford's recovery from right patellar tendinopathy has come along slowly but surely, and it's possible he's finally cleared for a rehab assignment if Thursday's session goes well. The Red Sox have offered a rough mid-June timetable for Crawford's return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now