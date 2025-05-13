Fantasy Baseball
Kyle DeBarge

Kyle DeBarge Injury: Suffers wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 10:03am

DeBarge did not suffer a serious injury after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist and should be able to return this week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. He hasn't played for High-A Cedar Rapids since suffering the injury Thursday.

DeBarge is having a potential breakout season at High-A by hitting .279/.409/.468 with four home runs and 16 stolen bases in 28 games. Hopefully this injury won't be a significant setback.

