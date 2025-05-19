Kyle DeBarge News: Catching fire at High-A

DeBarge (wrist) is 6-for-16 with four RBI, three stolen bases and six runs scored in his last four games since returning from a wrist injury.

DeBarge missed one week of action after being struck by a pitch on his wrist earlier in the month, but he's shown no sign of slowing down since his return. The 21-year-old is now batting .294 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 20 stolen bags and 33 runs in 126 at-bats this season for the Kernels.