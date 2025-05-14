Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Farmer News: Batting second Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Farmer will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Back in the lineup Wednesday for just the second time in five games, Farmer will occupy a prominent spot in the batting order while typical No. 2 hitter slides down to the three hole. Farmer has produced a meager .601 OPS over 117 plate appearances on the season, so barring a big performance Wednesday, he's unlikely to see regular opportunities in a premium spot in the lineup.

