Kyle Farmer News: Drives in four runs Saturday

Farmer went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four total RBI in Saturday's 14-12 victory versus Arizona.

Farmer had two big hits in the victory -- a two-run homer in the third inning that tied the score 6-6 and a two-run double in the sixth that pulled the Rockies within a run. The veteran infielder's long ball was his second in as many games after he began the campaign with no homers through his first 35 contests. Farmer doesn't have an everyday role with the Rockies, as he started Saturday for just the second time across the team's past five games.